Good Morning: What is in your Easter basket?

You know there is a holiday just around the corner when your social media fills up with surveys about favorite candies for that holiday are in each state.

They always say "the survey says" and I wonder how many people in each state took part in the survey? They should use empirical data like the amount of each candy sold in each state. But, I digress.

None of those stories has ever made me pick a different candy to include in my holiday celebration because I think those preferences are set when we are really very young. Those first few Easter baskets set the stage for what a person wants from then on.

And, yes, I said from then on because I don't think a person ever outgrows getting an Easter basket, Christmas stocking or Halloween treat bag.

he things in those containers will change a bit as the older you get ,and the person providing them might change, but the delight at getting them can make anyone feel like a kid again.

I recently started making a basket for my darling niece who is no longer a very young child. She is, to my utter amazement, a teenager.

I really don't know how that happened. I tell her every time I see her that she has to slow this whole growing up thing down. She used to laugh at that, now she just gives me that teenager scowl. Deciding what to give a teen in an Easter basket is harder, I will admit.

All of the cute little toys they make for Easter are too young for her so I had to fill in with other things. Some lists I saw on social media had things like expensive earphones and video game systems.

Who are they trying to kid?

Easter baskets shouldn't contain Christmas presents. They should contain trinkets. Tiny little things that bring one joy.

So I tried to find things that she would love but wouldn't cause either one of us to have a heart attack if she lost it or the dog ate it. Since she is old enough to read, I won't list them here.

But I will say there are some impressive lists on Pinterest for those who need help building a basket for a teen — just ignore the ones obviously put together by marketing departments who think Easter baskets should cost hundreds of dollars.

The recipient's favorite candy and a few little baubles or toys is all that it should take to put a little spring in their step and let them know they will always be our favorite little bunny.