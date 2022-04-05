Good Morning: Mondays and stormy weather

Is it just me or does it seem like every Monday brings with it the chance for rain and thunderstorms? As if Mondays weren't hard enough now we have to add gloomy weather to them as well?

I was never a fan of Mondays.

Even back in school, I hated them. Not for the same reasons I don't like them now. My home, despite my mother's best efforts, was chaotic and weekends were the time when things generally went south if they were going to.

So, Mondays would find me trying to recover from whatever craziness had gone on the two days before. And, I was often tired and didn't have the energy to put on the mask that I wore most of my school career while walking in that crowd of strangers.

I took a lot of Mondays off.

The rest of the week, I couldn't wait to be at school. It was my sanctuary because all I had to do there was follow the rules and things went smoothly. I was a rule follower so that worked for me.

I worry about kids and teachers these days because I don't know that either has the freedom to allow for that kind of individualized attention. There were absolutely teachers who knew that Mondays were not my days. And I was all the better for their decisions to just let me have that day to regroup and gather myself.

Mondays are still a struggle for me.

But now, I know that even when rainy days and Mondays fall on the same days, I have tools I can use to put a real smile back on my face and go forward.