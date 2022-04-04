Good morning: What makes something a hobby?

The other day I was talking to a friend about his plans for the weekend and he mentioned that he might be going to watch some wrestling events in Dallas. He seemed so excited about the possibility.

The conversation made think of how we each pick the things that we wish to do with our down time.

For more than a decade, I spent every moment I had while not working with my niece and my mom. We did everything under the sun together. At the time, I didn't feel like I was putting other things aside to choose to spend time with my family. I didn't miss those other things because the joy, or sometimes less than joy, that my family brought me was all encompassing.

Now, I spend most of my weekends just trying to catch up on tasks that need to be done and waiting for it to be time to go to bed.

Some people see cleaning house or at least decorating their home as a hobby. They get all excited about DIY projects and finding the perfect this or that for their space. I am not into that. And my house shows it.

Some folks love to cook and spend a lot of their free time shopping for food and picking out the perfect cooking utensils. At this point in life, I have been hit with a lot of food restrictions so food is less of an enjoyment and more of a necessity to me now.

Perhaps one would say my dog is a hobby because I certainly spend a good deal of my time with her. I will admit I probably spend a great deal more time looking for ways to groom and feed her than I would like to admit publicly. Maybe I should pick a doggy centric group to join? Or maybe even form one of my own. Spoiled Rotten Schnauzers R Us seems like it might be a good name for the group.