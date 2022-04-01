Good Morning: Happy April Fools Day

Happy April. The adage says "April showers bring May flowers," and I sure hope that we continue to get some pleasant showers this month. We need the rain, but we don't want anymore bad storms.

Pleasant weather isn't the only thing to celebrate this month.

According to some lists I found, there are a lot of reasons to celebrate in April including National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day which is April 2.

April 4 is World Rat Day. I don't know about any of you, but I hope to get through that day with the only rats I see being those in animated movies. I suggest 2007's "Ratatouille" about a mouse that wants to be a chef.

April 5 is National Caramel Day. Need I say anything more?

Grab yourself some caramel popcorn or try making homemade caramels to celebrate this nod to this sweet treat.

April 10 is National Sibling Day.

That means those who are not only children have a reason to call up their sibs. Those who live close to one another might even want to meet for lunch or dinner on that Sunday.

April 11 is National Pet Day.

Who doesn't love an excuse to fill one's social media posts with photos of their pets. I

April 16 is National Eggs Benedict Day.

Here is another chance to cook something up or skip the stress and meet some friends for brunch.

April 23 is National Picnic Day.

Who doesn't love a great outdoor meal whether that be something elaborate with champagne and crust less bites or something as simple as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, eating outside on a blanket just makes a meal feel like a celebration.