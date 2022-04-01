Good Morning: The Grandest Stage of Them All

This upcoming weekend, is shaping up to be heaven for wrestling fans as the WWE prepares to put on its grandest show of the year. The wrestling federation will be host WrestleMania, its premiere show of the year, and with it will be bringing everything that goes along with wrestling to my doorstep.

Since the mid-80s, WrestleMania has been the biggest show of the promotion and serves almost as the season finale for many storylines leading up to the big show. This year, the event will be spread across multiple days and shows in the Metroplex.

As I've written in previous columns, one of my guilty pleasures is watching professional wrestling. I wrote earlier this year about my love for the Royal Rumble, arguably the second largest show of the promotion, for the sheer spectacle of it all. It's over the top, its larger than life, and in many cases beyond belief, and in a way that is the appeal to it and WrestleMania for that matter.

I've been asked to describe the appeal of the event in the past and all I can ever come up with is to describe it as the Super Bowl of wrestling. Even if the game itself isn't between teams you enjoy, you can still watch it for the experience of it all.

This weekend's shows will feature many big matches: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face off against Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a match that will unify the two titles. Other matches showcase the sheer spectacle with stuntman and actor Johnny Knoxville facing off with Sami Zayn in an anything goes match. It's dumb fun at its finest.

While the focus over the weekend is on the "Grandest Stage of Them All," other promotions are also looking to take advantage of the attention over the weekend and are hosting their own shows. From the smallest of the independent groups to some of the WWE's competitors, dozens of shows will be taking place within driving distance.

I haven't decided which, if any, of the shows I want to attend in person, but I have my choice of what kind of what level I want to see. Either way, I think I will see plenty of wrestling over the weekend.