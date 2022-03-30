Good Morning: Prepare for severe weather

This week the folks who were hit by the EF-2 tornado last week in Sherwood Shores will continue the process of trying to put their lives back together.

Early spring into early summer are the most likely time for severe weather here in North Texas. While we should all remain weather aware all year long, now is really the time to step up that awareness.

People don't need to walk around in fear, but they do need to remain ever aware that things can change rapidly this time of the year. And they should make sure that they have a way to get the warnings that are meant to keep us all safe. That means using a weather radio and or signing up for the county's CodeRED for all of our phones. Back a few years ago, we would all get notified of weather warnings by television stations and radio broadcasts but now we all consume entertainment on so many different platforms that we are not guaranteed to be on something that is following our local weather when situations grow serious.

If I am streaming the latest episodes of Bridgerton on Netflix, I won't see the scrawl at the bottom of the screen that says the National Weather Service has just upgraded a watch for my area to warning. Same is true if I am streaming music on music app instead of listening to the radio.

So have a way to get that warning. To sign up for CodeRed, go to the county's website at co.grayson.tx.us and then to the OEM page. Follow the instructions from there for every phone number where you are likely to be when bad weather strikes. The minutes that those warnings give people can be the difference between life and death.