Good morning: Persevere

I am not one to look for angel numbers. I also do not believe in coincidence. But, when I hear something that resonates with me, I like to reflect.

This week, a single word came up in two very different ways. Both important, both inspirational, both holding a universal meaning that many have had to embody at some point in life.

That word was persevere.

I was one of millions who watched the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week. She told a story about how a professor on Harvard’s campus told her to persevere as she walked past her on a sidewalk on campus.

Without ever knowing the struggles of the then-undergrad student, the professor saw that there was a struggle and the simple word persevere would encourage and show solidarity with the young woman whom I am sure was just 18-19 at the time.

The second time I heard the word this week was during an interview I was doing about the completion of a community project meant to highlight the good in this community.

During this conversation, the word persevere was used to describe the length of time it took for the project to be completed. It was in reference to setbacks and cutting red tape. It was also in reference to the unifying nature of community. With similar goals in mind, we can reach across the table to complete tasks as long as we are listening to each other and pushing forward.

As I was reflecting, the reason these events meant so much to me was because perseverance is something that we all have had to face. Whether it was 3 p.m. on a Friday afternoon after a long work week, nearing the end of a hard day of parenting or teaching, when dealing with adversity personally or professionally or moments away from a breaking point for a young person in their first semesters of college as that person is processing feelings related to adulthood as well as jumping into a college community where that person wants to make connections while also learning who they would like to be in the world.

Perseverance is a beautiful thing.