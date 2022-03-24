Good morning: Will the real Bon Jovi please friend me?

Recently, my TikTok account has been besieged by Jon Bon Jovi accounts. Or at least by accounts claiming to be Jon Bon Jovi.

Regular readers of this space might remember that I am a major Bon Jovi fan. So of course, I follow all of his official social media accounts both for his charity work and the band.

In the last few weeks, my TikTok account has been getting lots of follies from people claiming to be Jon Bon Jovi using private accounts to communicate with true fans.

A combination of boredom and curiosity led me to befriend one of them.

The owner of the account tried to tell me he was Jon Bon Jovi and how much he appreciated my support.

That would have been fine and dandy, but in following Bon Jovi for more than 20 years, I have heard the man speak an awful lot. So when the person communicating with me as Bon Jovi was obviously not a native speaker of the English language, I knew something was up.

So I called him on it. I flat out said, “ I know you are not Jon Bon Jovi, so what’s the deal?”

He was all offended that I didn’t believe him. So I pretty much forgot about him then a few days later I noticed that all of these “real” Jon Bon Jovi accounts had started following me.

Why would anyone believe that any celebrity or regular person would want that many accounts? Why would anyone want to talk to that many fake Bon Jovi’s?

And what do the fakes hope to get out of the communication?

I could understand if either Bon Jovi or I were less wise to the world of scams and there were some hope that the imposter could talk me into doing something stupid like give out my bank account number or something. But I think my demographic is too wise to fall for that stuff at this point. Some have grown children or grandchildren and have been on the internet since it was invented.