Good Morning: Watch out for that wind

Thursday night, my dog was outside when the thunderstorm blew up in our area. Before I could make it to the front door to get her, thunder started booming and lighting started popping.

I stood at my front door calling her to come inside, but my mini schnauzer was sitting out in the midst of all that with her snout held high in the air sniffing for something or someone. The wind was so high all of the hair on the dog was blowing backwards and it looked like my little dog might just blow away in it.

Luckily, that didn't happen and I was able to finally get her attention before the few drops of rain we got with all of that noise and lightshow began to fall. But the wind remained the bane of my existence for hours as it rattled the things outside my house and blew against the doors and windows.

Schnauzer owners will understand such noises set off a dog's need to investigate.

So, every time the back door popped in the middle of the night, my sleeping dog jerked awake and demanded to be allowed outside. I let her go a few times to make sure it wasn't nature calling, but after that, we had many long conversations about it just being the wind. Finally, I turned on a big fan and the tv to drown out the noises and we got a little bit of sleep.

I am all for spring weather and am loving the warmer temperatures but these gale-force winds have got to stop or I am going to need to get my dog some tranquilizers.