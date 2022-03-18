Good Morning: An old friend

There is an old saying, and song lyrics for that matter, about how you don't know what you have until it's no longer there. The truth of the matter is that in some cases you don't realize what you've lost until it is gone and has been returned to you for a brief moment.

It is in those moments you realize how important some things are.

I have said it several times in the past, but the reality of it still hits me out of the blue sometimes. I had one of those moments last week when I was able to reconnect with an old friend and former coworker for the first time in nearly two years.

Former education and emergency-beat reporter Drew Smith was in town for the first time in quite a while to congratulate a mutual friend on his retirement. After the ceremony, we took the opportunity to sit and talk about life, work and how much the world has changed since we last saw each other.

Drew left the Herald Democrat for another job in 2020 shortly before the start of the pandemic. With the rollercoaster of events that have come since then, I understand why it doesn't feel like it's been two years now.

In those two years, old faces have left, new ones have popped up. Some things have changed while others remain the same, as always. Sherman now has a Raising Canes, he noted, bringing back an old inside joke from the newsroom.

Even outside of the greater world, things have changed for both of us in different ways. My work has changed and so has his. Yet, some things do stay constant.

While talking over a meal, we joked about some of the things we always talked about in the newsroom, only they had two years to build a new punchline. Yet, the laughs, snark tones and banter was the same.

For the briefest of moments, I was taken back to the days of our old newsroom. The back and forth we'd developed and how much I enjoyed working with him. In short, I realized how much I missed a friend, and that isn't a word I use often.

It was a bittersweet feeling because I enjoyed the time I had when we could just sit back and joke like the old days, but then there was a sense of emptiness that came once it was over and a realization that those days were years in the past now.

Still, relationships don't need to be static in time. They can evolve and grow over time. So to that I say, I look forward to our next chat. Let's hope it isn't two more years in the future this time.