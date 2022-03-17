Good Morning: Easter candy is better

I was driving down the road the other day, and a radio personalities made a statement that almost made me pull over.

They were talking about the opinion that chocolate treats that are shaped like seasonal designs taste better than the same treat shaped as it is during the rest of the year.

For instance, she said a peanut butter cup shaped like a pumpkin or Easter egg is better than the round ones we all get during the non-holiday periods of the year. She said the companies who make those products fessed up that it is true because there is more peanut butter in the shapes than there is in the regular cups.

And, the chocolate that is used to make the shapes is smoother than that used to make the cups, or at least that is what I remember her saying. I couldn't find proof of that online anywhere so maybe I day dreamed that part.

Either way, I was happy to know I wasn't just reacting to marketing when I craved the seasonal ones more than the regular ones. Now days, I can't really eat very much of either one, but I do treat myself to at least one a season.