Good Morning: Exploring Woodmen Circle, the history behind it

As a student of history and general history buff, there isn't anything in the world quite like getting an up-close, first-person view of the past. It is one thing to read about it in a book, but it is something completely different and more meaningful if you can see it in person.

I was fortunate enough this week to have one of those experiences when I was given the privilege of exploring Sherman's Woodmen Circle home for a story I was working on. The city announced that it will be assisting with the demolition of the building, which is expected to take place in the coming months. This was likely one of my only chances to see the building up close.

Over the eight years I've spent in Sherman, I've heard many stories about the building ranging from its past as a home for orphans and widows to urban legends and ghost stories.

In some places, the two intersect.

Despite this, I never really got a chance to delve into the site's history. Instead, it was just that old building I'd see in the distance as I drove down FM 1417.

When I got up close to the building I was taken back by the massive scale of the structure. There are few buildings that match it for its sheer size. Many times I found myself lost in the scope of the place, especially in its current shape.

Over the years, I've heard people compare the building to the setting of a horror movie. I don't think that's quite accurate at all; the horror movie settings are usually in better shape and tidier than the Sherman facility is in its current state.

To those who would ask if the building is haunted, I would say I didn't encounter anything there aside from possibly a bird and some nesting mice that are the new residents and caretakers of the place. If anything did linger from the building's previous uses, I think they've long since passed on to a new haunt, if you will.

I've heard some people remark that perhaps the building could be saved with time, effort and, most importantly, money. Having been there myself, I can resoundingly say that ship has sailed, and the building is in too poor of shape to salvage, which is a shame.

I was astounded by the amount of debris and rubble inside the building.

In some cases, I was stepping on the remains of doors walls and everything else as I walked through the building. This is discounting the amount of dirt and mud that have collected over time.

Still, I am glad I got the opportunity to explore the place for a bit before it is gone.

I've always enjoyed exploring places like this, ruins of the past because they give a view of history unlike any other. This isn't a history book presentation on a point in time or a topic, this is something far more tangible and involved the daily loves of the people who called the place home.

Except it is a broken telling of history. I view my trip into the house almost like assembling a jigsaw puzzle. The pieces of the building literally sit at my feet and I am left with the task of putting them back together, metaphorically speaking, to form a view of what the place was like in its prime. That's not something you can get from a textbook.