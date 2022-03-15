Good Morning: Holiday Lights contributions announced

Though it might be just about time for the Easter Bunny, there is still some Jingle Bell news to be delivered. Grayson County's Holiday Lights donations topped $105,000 for the 2021 run.

I know it seems a little late in the year to be announcing that, but I only recently realized we had not done and so I wanted everyone who drove through and donated to know that their donations matter.

They really do help keep the lights on every year.

And those donations help keep the event changing from year to year as donations are used to buy new designs. The donations also pay the light bill and for the overtime for county employees who put the lights up and take them down.

No taxpayer dollars go into the popular winter holiday attraction that draws thousands of people to Loy Park in Denison each year. The ability to say that is founded on the backs of the hundreds of volunteers who give of their time to accept donations and hand out candy at the display.

Retired Grayson County Judge Horace Groff brought the lighted display to the county with the idea that it would be supported by the people who enjoy it each year rather than by county tax funds.

The initial displays and electrical work required to keep them shining was paid for with support from the Clara Blackford Smith and W. Aubrey Smith and the Oliver Dewey Mayor foundations.

