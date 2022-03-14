Good Morning: See you later

This past week, the Denison Police Department didn't say goodbye, but instead "See you later" to one of its own. Members of law enforcement, city representatives and many others gathered to celebrate the work of Lt. Mike Eppler, who called it a career after nearly 32 years with the department and nearly 45 in law enforcement.

Eppler joined the Denison Police Department in 1990 after working 13 years with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office. Over the years he worked his way up into the role of lieutenant and as a face for the department as its public information officer.

I remember meeting Eppler shortly after I took over the reins of the Denison beat in late 2013. I don't remember specifically what story it was at the time, but I remember striking up a conversation with him after everything was done.

Conversation is something that comes easy to the man, and he always made a point in our conversations to ask how I was once the official business was taken care of.

In this job, there is a sort of tightrope you need to walk between professional neutrality and keeping a friendly relationship with the people on your beat. In short, I try to be friendly with sources as much as I can but there is a barrier that must be in place lest friendships get in the way of objective reporting.

As such, there are very few people I fully consider friends on my beats.

With Mike Eppler, it is incredibly difficult not to become the man's friend. In the many stories I covered over the years, there was seldom a time when I would approach Eppler and he would be anything less than enthusiastic and kind in his work.

In my talks with Eppler this week, he told me that his relationship with the department is likely at its end, and he has never been a person who is good with goodbyes. To that I say, see you later, and I hope we can talk again soon.