Good Morning: A nod to the night owls out there

In some parts of the world, they refer to them as B-people, those who burn the midnight oil, the ones who read by candlelight. Whatever you want to call them, night owls are my kind of people.

I've been thinking about my own night owlish habits recently and have wondered how many other people are out there, doing their best work well after everyone else has called it a day.

I don't know if there was a specific time that I realized I was a night owl. It was just a habit for me and I always found myself staying up later than most people, much to the chagrin of my family.

As a teenager, I found myself sneaking a book, or at times a video game, into bed with me and reading a couple chapters via closet light each night before sleepiness eventually won the fight.

As I've grown older, the habit hasn't changed, but what I do with that extra bit of time has shifted over the years. I still do like to read, but I find myself writing, thinking, pondering and a myriad of other things as well.

It is in those late hours that my mind always feels at its peak. I've tried to describe it to people over the years, but the words always fail to come to me. There is just a kind of quiet, stillness that only comes after the rest of the world has called it a day, and I am the only one left there to witness it.

The next morning however has always been another matter entirely and there have been more than one occasion where I've regretted that one extra chapter.

I have always heard that night owl tendencies are more common in younger people, but I no longer can look myself in the mirror and say that about myself any more. It all makes me curious how many of us are out there working away the midnight hours.