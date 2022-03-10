Good Morning: The best hug I have ever received

In recent years, the duties, judgment calls and funding for police officers has been under scrutiny. From national events, the topic made its way into this community, and the conversation has allowed North Texas and Grayson County residents to take a stance and make a show of solidarity with those directly involved in injustices.

One of my favorite photos taken from the time period is of the Denison Police Chief walking with community members less than a year after taking his post in this community.

But, let me tell you about one of the best hugs I have ever received.

More than two years ago, I was covering a gift give away at the Grayson County Shelter, now known as the Texoma Family Shelter. It was days before Christmas and the city’s police department was bringing presents to the children who lived in the facility at that time.

I walked in just a minute or two late, and as I looked around for someone to lead me in the direction of the community room, I saw a familiar face.

It took less than a second before I was in the embrace of Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler.

The hug was so familiar. I was given a similar one while attending National Night Out, Denison Library events and a public servant’s luncheon in Sherman.

The “Hello, Scheane” on that winter day felt safe and was so familiar as I used to regularly call him to get additional information about police reports and other crime-related public information. Like so many in our community, he calls me by my first name, and I know he actually cared when he asked how I was doing.

In recent years, Eppler and I have talked less, and as a result, the hugs have been less often and the comfort in his voice has been missed.

I knew that his retirement was coming soon.

And as I am writing this -- Thursday, March 10 his department is saying an official goodbye to a man that will be missed by his community for being a representation of his community. He is a friendly, smiling, kind public face and exactly who I think of when I think of a Denison Police Officer.