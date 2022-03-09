Good Morning: Winter weather on the way?

"Will it rain or will it snow? I live in Texas, I do not know," that is a meme that is going around social media these days and it could not be more appropriate this week. We started the week with the weather forecast calling for a winter storm headed this way on Friday.

Forecasters said it was going to snow and sleet and all kinds of wintery mess. Now, just a few days later, it is looking like we might get some cold rain. Now, don't get me wrong, I am fine with the changes in that forecast. We need the rain and I don't need to sleet or snow or ice. I just am astounded at how quickly things can go from a prediction of the kind of weather than shuts everything down to weather that we will barely even talk about.

I guess the phrase, "If you want to make God laugh, just tell him your plans."

So I guess the point of this story is that in Texas, the only thing one can really depend upon with regard to the weather is that it is going to change abruptly and without any kind of regard for what anyone wants or what their plans are.

Friday is still looking like it is going to be a lot colder than many folks would like so now is the time to pull that jacket back out of the closet for another day and maybe look around for those gloves.

But, if the weather forecasts are to be believed, you will need to also spend some time looking for your sunglasses and flip flops because early next week is supposed to bring high temperatures in the 70s.