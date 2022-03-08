Good Morning: The costs of eating right

There is this meme going around that says if you cut back on the coffee you drink in the morning you could eliminate 75 percent of the joy from your life, or something along those lines.

Since the pandemic hit, or right about that time, I have eliminated a lot of foods from my diet as a I tried to get healthier. This included cutting out almost all sugar. I say almost because cutting out all sugar is like learning to ice skate in the desert.

It might be possible, but it is not going be easy.

So this past weekend, I was out grocery shopping, and I found some cereal that was advertised to be low carb and no sugar. I miss a nice bowl of cold cereal in the morning so I decided to investigate. It was made with the only brand of artificial sugar that my body will tolerate so that was a plus. It appeared to be chocolate in flavor which was another plus.

Then I noticed the price.

I almost fell out. It was almost $8 for a small box. I shouldn't have been stunned, but I was. And I didn't know if I would like it. I have tried so many healthy options that tasted so badly one would really rather just skip that food entirely.

I wish more companies so sample sizes of such foods so one could give it a go without making a major investment.

Doctors say to eat better but the food that is better for us costs so much more. And it seems to be that inflation is hitting those products even harder than the rest of the food market.

Thank goodness spring is on its way. I may have to grow my own salad this year.