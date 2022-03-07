Good Morning: Spring break is coming fast

The old adage says, "Time flies when you are having fun."

In reality, I think that time tends to fly regardless of fun or any other sort of criteria. Time travels at its own pace; it stops for no one; and it goes far faster than most of us would imagine, or in many cases prefer.

I received a reminder of this over the weekend when I saw advertisements and alerts for spring break.

Wait, wasn't it just Christmas a few weeks ago?

Yet, now spring break is now upon us. Time does indeed fly.

The feeling is similar to something that hit me last week while I was visiting home for personal business. I wrote a column about how much my home town and the stomping grounds of my youth have changed since I've been down there. In the two years since my last visit, new roads have been built. New businesses have opened.

And, I hardly recognized the area.

The sudden realization that it is nearly spring break feels kind of like that but on a smaller scale. Rather than progress appearing to spring up seemingly over night, its the days themselves that mark the progress.

As a kid, I can remember being always excited for the week-long break from school. I only rarely did anything with the week, but the time away did a lot to help me relax. Even after college, the week was important as it as a busy work week at my previous job due to the increased traffic. I break regained its initial importance again when I was in college.

Now that I am an adult, it has less importance.

What probably plays a role in this is the fact that it is spring break and I am well past the years that this would mean much. I am more than a decade out of school, nearly that for college and I don't have any kids that would be excited for the escape from school.

In short, spring break isn't much of a break these days for me, so it would make sense that it would sneak up on me. Still, even considering that, it feels like the last few months went by in a blur.