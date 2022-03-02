Good Morning: An unfamiliar trip down a familiar road

Sometimes life and the world around us has a strange way of reminding us how quickly and unceasingly it moves and changes. I received my own personal reminder of that this week when I made a trip back home and hardly recognized the place.

I unexpectedly needed to make a trip back to my hometown this week on family business. I grew up in the Metroplex, so it wasn't too far of a trip.

Despite the short distance, I rarely make the jaunt down to my old stomping grounds as I tend to be something of a homebody. This habit hasn't been helped during the pandemic, and it has been more than two years since I've been home or to the Metroplex as a whole, for that matter.

The first sign of the changing world around me was the many new streets I found myself navigating on my trip. I found myself having to double and triple check my route multiple times as my phone tried to direct me onto road I'd never even heard of.

Beyond the roads, I found my surroundings had changed as well. Restaurants, shops and other parts of the Metroplex street scape had gone away while others have sprung up to replace them.

Despite spending nearly 30 years in the Metroplex. I found myself in an alien world to the point that the return visit was almost like my first time seeing it.

The whole experience left me with the reminder that time doesn't stand still and will keep moving, even if we are not there to watch it. It can be easy to forget much can take place in such a short time frame.

The world of the past is just that: the past, kept alive and well in my memory.