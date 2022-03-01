Good Morning: March is here, winter may be finally over

Oh my goodness.

March is finally here, and that means that the warmer weather is on its way. To me, it feels like it has been the longest winter ever. I know there could still be cold days, but at least, we know they will be fewer and fewer.

In addition to bringing us spring, March will also bring us time to pause and think about crafts. Yes, March is national craft month.

I don't know about any of you, but I am a crafter at heart. I say at heart because lately all of my crafting just stays in my heart. I never get around to starting or finishing any projects.

I have yet to send out a single greeting card for the past 12 months. I haven't sent out birthday cards, Christmas cards or even Halloween cards, and they are my favorite to make. All of this makes me think I have moved into a phase where buying stuff and imagining a craft is more enjoyable to me than actually making the craft.

So for now, I have put a full stop on all craft related purchases. No matter how many emails I get about great deals at craft shops. Until I actually use some of the stuff I already have, I am done shopping for more.

I hope this month brings you all lots of warm sunny days and just the perfect amount of time and space to craft as much or as little as you please.