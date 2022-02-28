Good Morning: Primaries are here, May elections are coming

It is election season in North Texas yet again, and I am not even referring to the primary races that will be decided this upcoming week. No, I am referring to the elections and seats that will be at stake this May when voters across the region hit the polls in municipal and city races.

While there is intense focus on the upcoming elections, my focus in on preparing for later this spring. The filing period for races in Sherman ended late last week, which serves as an unofficial beginning to the season, at least in my eyes.

This spring is poised to be an important one as the Sherman and Denison Independent School District School boards and Denison City Council, among others, will all hold races to determine who should sit on these bodies and effectively represent the population. In some of these races, multiple positions will be at stake, which could mean a shift in vision and direction these candidates hope to take these organizations.

For me, this means the start of my coverage of these races. In the days and weeks to come, I will be bringing a series of stories about these races and the candidates in hopes of bringing a better understanding of the people who are asking for your vote.

Through this, I hope to help voters make an informed decision on who they think will best represent their wants, needs and goals in these various groups.

In some ways, I expect these races this year to be a crucial one for the region. The signs of growth are already here and this latest class of public representatives will likely have a front row seat to that, and help guild the region in the best way to navigate this. As such, the decisions that voters have when they hit the polls in May could have a lasting impact.

To those not running, please consider getting out to vote in these races. While it may be easy to write off the impact of a single vote, several races in recent years have been decided on just a small handful of votes.