Good Morning: The pandemic ruined my dog

The pandemic has caused a lot of really big problems in the world in general and one smaller one in my home. My little schnauzer used to be fine with being left at home alone while I went out to work.

But after all of this time of me working mostly from home, she is absolutely beside herself when I leave her unexpectedly.

It is so bad at this point that she starts to freak out if I put on outside shoes because I don't wear those in my house. And goodness help us all when I put on jeans instead of my yoga pants because then she absolutely knows I am going to leave her alone.

That starts behavior reminiscent of a toddler who doesn't want to be left alone. She leans on me and wraps her little legs around my leg and whines. Then if I don't put her in her crate while I am gone, I have to try to race out the door while she is busy getting a threat I threw to divert her attention.

As this crazy pandemic hopefully comes to an end, I am going to have to figure out how to get her to fee safe and comfortable at home alone again. I know the crate is a safe option for her, it just feels punitive after allowing her to have the run of the place 24-7 for so long.

If I am having this much trouble with a little dog and the way this situation has impacted her, I don't even want to think about what it must have been like to try to rear children during this difficult time.