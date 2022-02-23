Good Morning: Fun writing about the helpers

Even though the weather has not been my favorite this week, I have enjoyed getting to write about some very interesting people in the last few days.

Generally, I cover county government, politics, and criminal justice which means I spend a lot of time writing about things like budgets and trials. But even when writing about trials, I don't often get to spend a lot of time writing about attorneys. That is sad because they are some of the most fascinating people in our community. So I was delighted to get to write about Kerye Ashmore being named prosecutor of the year for 2021.

I wish I had the time to write a full on feature about everyone of the prosecutors and defense attorneys in town. They are the bedrock of our criminal justice system and are often unacknowledged for the hard work that they do.

It is easy to hero worship the prosecutors because they champion the cause of the victim, but no matter how vile the crime, our system demands that every defendant have an attorney who is guarding that person's rights. Though that is often harder to cheer for, it is essential so that juries have all of the information they need to make decisions in cases.

I wonder who would be declared the defense attorney of the year for 2021?

In addition to writing about Ashmore, I also had the opportunity to meet, on the phone, a delightful woman who has been teaching 6th graders in Denison for more than 30 years.

It is hard to find more unsung heroes than teachers, especially those who teach generations of a community. I really don't know why professional ball players get paid what they do and celebrated the way they do and people like Christine Turner don't.

I am sure she, and others like her, have more than earned a superbowl-like ring or two by now. It made me think if we celebrated Turner and her colleagues more, maybe we would need fewer prosecutors and defense attorneys.