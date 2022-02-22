Good morning: The legacy of Arthur

When I was a child, my summers and after-school hours were spent watching PBS Kids. Yes, that does mean I am a product of Clifford the Big Red Dog, Word Girl, Curious George, Sesame Street and, of course, Arthur.

All of these shows hold a special place in my heart. Each time I watch one of these shows with my own daughter, the nostalgia reels me back in, and my inner five year old shows through.

After a marathon running from Feb. 16-21, one of my favorite programs, Arthur has aired its final new episode Monday. That does not mean that the show has completely gone away...especially for those of us who have favorite episodes. What it does mean is that, as for now, there will be no new episodes.

The original writer and illustrator of the beloved series, Marc Brown, who kind of resembles the aardvark he created with his son as the inspiration, wrote the first book in 1976 and had input into the books and television show up until the last episode.

One of the elements that still draws me in and keeps my attention is how adaptive the show has been. The episodes do not feel like they were written in the 70s and 80s, having no relevance to the struggles and triumphs of today.

Even older episodes are relatable, and that could be because of just how spicy and strong willed D.W. has always been. It could be because of how pop culture and socially relevant topics made their way into episodes. It could have also been because of how well the show told stories about universal coming-of-age topics.

No matter what the reason, what can be taken away from the show is how it crossed generations, and how even without new episodes, the show will still be teaching children about navigating the world with or without the big round glasses.

By the way, in an interview on ABC News, Brown said never say never to new episodes of the show all about Arthur Read.