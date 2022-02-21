Good Morning: Making enchiladas for the storms

This weekend while I watched the weather forecasters say this region is expecting just about every kind of weather imaginable to roll through this week, I decided I was tired of eating soup on cold winter nights.

So, I took a can of chicken chili, and added some additional chicken to it along with some of that white Mexican melting cheese and made myself some lower carb enchiladas.

Here lately it seems like all I want is Tex-Mex food. I literally dream about chips and hot sauce. As a person is watching carbs though, it can be hard to things that keep both my taste buds and my blood sugar levels happy.

Local take out places offer some fine tasting food, but it isn't often blood sugar friendly and can pack a whole lot of salt in a serving. So I decided to make my own. This wasn't a practiced recipe from an old friend or relative. It was fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants cooking that could have turned out to be a disaster but didn't.

I started with the lowest carb tortillas I could find which were around four carbs each and the lowest carb cheese that looked like it might work. Then I took a can of the white chicken chili that I have been loving all winter.

To half of that can of soup, I added additional shredded up chicken and cheese. I spread that on the tortillas and placed them rolled up in a small baking dish. I spread the rest of the can of soup across the top and added lots of the cheese on top of that.

A few minutes in the microwave or a few more in the oven and I had some very yummy, but lower carb chicken enchiladas. I put the extras in the freezer for later this week when the cold weather makes me want something spicy.