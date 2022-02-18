Good Morning: Mental health stories moving forward

Herald Democrat

As we enter into the the final week of February, it has been a few weeks since we have published a new story about the county jail and mental health. That is not because the next piece is not ready.

It has simply been because of the overwhelming public response and support for the series which has been expanded beyond three pieces.

In the final months of 2021, when research and planning began for the series, staff had no idea where it would take us, But, we knew where we would like to go.

We wanted to put together a series that would include a beginning, middle and end. We wanted to humanize the subject, explain how lack of area services for area residents affects the jail, talk about the practical implications of strains placed on area systems and how those strains are being addressed.

That does not diminish what we can do and how we can advocate for others, but in this series we hoped to highlight a problem in our community that does not get a lot of attention.

But, the stories have expanded beyond our original goals, and that is why we are holding off on the next piece which is an overview of certain services and programs already in place.

What we have learned is that the overview is not enough. So, we are going in depth.

Next week, we will publish a story on five initiatives Grayson County currently has in place or are on the brink of being in place. Then, as an expansion of the mental health in the county jail series, we are going to break all of those initiatives down into separate stories.

To give an example, the county hired a mental health coordinator in 2021. We have planned a story to give information about the person who was hired into the position, but more specifically, what the role entails.

Also, an area agency already has a mental health peace officer on staff. But, there are more on the way. We are learning what goes into this type of position and what types of training other departments are using in order to make sure a mental health officer makes it to a scene of a situation first.

Not to be the final initiative, the county court at law no. 1 judge has a weekly meeting to address issues that could be better dealt with outside of a jail setting.

We will explain these programs and more in next week's mental health feature story. Also look forward to in-depth pieces about each of the ways community programs are looking at this issue.