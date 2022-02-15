Good Morning: Allergies without the beauty of spring

I don't know about the rest of Grayson County, but I am really getting tired of what seems to be an endless allergy season.

My nose constantly drips, and I sneeze so much I think my little dog thinks I have changed her name to that sound because she comes running whenever I do it.

All of this, and spring allergy season is still weeks away.

I would worry that there is something awfully wrong with me, but a quick check of my friends on social media tells me I am not the only one suffering. And we have all been suffering since late last summer.

So if I am going to feel like this, I at least want to see some green leaves on the trees and some flowers blooming everywhere to go along with my misery.

Though it will make it harder for me to see the beautiful red birds that come and perch along the fence on the far side of my drive way most days of the week. I see them almost every day.

I don't know if they are cardinals or just birds with red on them because at this stage in life, I can't see that clearly that far away.

Either way, they are lovely because they remind me of both my mom and my dear friend Jo Ann Ecker who both loved to bird watch. I am thinking about adding a bird feeder to to the space right in front of my office window. but I am afraid the schnauzer will see the birds and then jump in the middle of my desk trying to get to them.

I think it is probably best that I continue to watch them from afar.