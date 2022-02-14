Good Morning: The subtle art of the Super Bowl commercial

Over the weekend, two of the best football teams in the country squared off in one final game to see who would take the top spot for this year. For football fans across the country, and world for the matter, Sunday's game was the must see sporting event of the year.

Meanwhile, I just watched it for the commercials.

Each year, I make it a point to watch the game of games not out of any love of the sport, but instead for the commercials that fill the gaps between plays. For years, I've found myself watching the game just to see to what level companies would go to make a memorable impact for potential customers.

This year's ads saw a grab bag mish mash of everything from stupid humor and nostalgia to ads for sports booking and cryptocurrency.

The art of making a good Super Bowl commercial is sometimes an inexact science where the only rule is to make the product memorable to viewers. We often get off the wall, surreal or just plain weird commercials that appeal to the shock factor. Celebrity appearances and throwback nostalgia can also be a winning combination.

However, at the end of the day, the viewer must be able to connect it to the product. Notably, one movie trailer this year didn't even show the name of the movie, and instead used its iconography to identify itself.

Sometimes the commercials are a winner, and sometimes they fall flat. For me, I tend to take a more grounded approach. The zaniness and surreal humor can work, but if you go too far you lose me.

My favorite ads were the more grounded or plausible ones that mixed in a bit of nostalgia for good measure. General Motors launched a commercial featuring perennial Austin Powers villain Dr. Evil shilling for electric cars in an attempt to save the world so he could then just come back and take it over. Meanwhile, 2022 saw a return of Jim Carrey's Cable Guy seemingly lost in the 90s while advertising for 5G home cable and internet.

While nostalgia certainly has its place, other memorable commercials focused on the here and now while dealing with contemporary issues like race equality. While Google touting cameras that are better able to pick up darker skin tones won't solve racial divides across the country, it is a nod and acknowledgement to the issues being discussed in our country.

Then Planters takes the surrealist approach with its commercial featuring Ken Jeong and Joel McHale arguing over the best way to eat mixed nuts. The debate spirals into a farce with the final line of, ""Who knew America would tear itself apart over a relatively minor difference of opinion," hitting things a bit too on the nose.

Another favorite of mine was for Pringles where the snack food company joked a relatable situation, having your hand stuck in one of their cans. This was taken to the extreme with a man living throughout his life with a cardboard tube replacing one of his hands.

In the end, there is no hard and fast rule to how to make a good commercial.