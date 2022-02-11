Good Morning: A few Valentine's Day suggestions

Valentine's Day is just a couple of days away and in case you haven't done anything special for that someone special in your life, I have a few suggestions.

A romantic play list for dinner delivered to the house sans the children or after the children are put to bed.

As most anyone who has ever known me knows, I am a major Bon Jovi fan and goodness knows they have plenty of love songs.

My top five would be "All About Loving You," "The Story of Love," "Real Love," "Love's the Only Rule" and "Bed of Roses."

But not everyone is a Bon Jovi fan so basically there are zillions of love songs to choose from whether one goes really old school with "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered" or "have I told You Lately that I Love You" from the 40s or "Unchained Melody" from the 50s or "All You Need is Love" from the 60s.

If movies are more your style than music, I would suggest "Something's Gotta Give," "Valentines Day," "My Best Friend's Wedding," "The Notebook," "When Harry Met Sally," "His Girl Friday" and "Away from Her."

Most, though not all of those movies have some comedy thrown in for fun. I mean is there anything more loving that than the sound of the laugh of someone you love?

And most of these movies are fine to watch alone or with friends if Valentines Day doesn't turn out to be a couples thing for you. If that is the case, I would start with "valentines Day' and then go with "My Best Friend's Wedding." The laughter there will get you through until Feb. 15 when all of the world will no longer be speaking of love.