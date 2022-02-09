Good Morning: Thus far, the year has been busy

The last few weeks have been a whirlwind.

When the year began, I was hopeful about what the year would bring, and I jumped head first into our continuing series on mental health.

Then taking a dive into campaign coverage, I knew that January was going to be filled working our way through finance reports and getting to know area candidates for head-to-head questions.

Moreover, local public entities are entering into recruitment and hiring processes as leadership changes are being made.

Then there was this year’s winter storm. Unlike last year, the snow and ice came and went without causing widespread power and water outages, but that does not mean area cities were off the hook. Local entities explained their preparedness plans with the hope that extreme aids were ready but unnecessary.

Those stories are sitting side by side with coverage of local developments and COVID coverage as is made available.

But, this is just February and we have so much more planned.

The mental health series was intended to be a three-part series, but we have expanded it as there are so many ways that mental health has affected our county jail.

We are also preparing a special Valentine's Day story that will feature a local couple that is well known by many but who may not be known to some. We also have Black History Month and Women's History Month features planned.

We will continue to focus on local government and education as well as the courts.

Early voting for the upcoming primaries begins next week and will continue through Feb. 25. Information related to early voting and voting centers is available at http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com.