Good Morning: Spring is just around the corner

I can't be the only person loving the nice warm afternoons we have been experiencing this week after last week's dip into the deep freeze.

The trusty Google calendar tells me that as I sit here at my desk watching the birds in the trees outside there are only 40 more days till spring arrives.

Of course, this is Texas and calendars rarely mean anything a far as weather is concerned here in the Lone Star State. Still, my excitement grows with each passing day as the sun starts to come up just a few minutes earlier .And it stays up just a little bit longer at night.

There have been times this winter when I wondered if I would make it to spring. Once the Christmas decorations come down, the winter just seems so dark and unfriendly. The older I get the less I like cold weather and even though we have not had a harsh winter, it has been more than I wanted to deal with this year.

So I just wanted to stick this little reminder here in the paper for all of you out there, like me, who are just hanging on till the winter is over. We've almost made it. We can put up with just about anything for another 40 days or so.

Maybe the fates will be kind to us this year and the 100 degree days won't start till the end of July instead of in April and we can bask in the Texas sun without worrying about burning to a crisp for a few months.