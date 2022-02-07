Good Morning: 70 years at 1 job, Queen Elizabeth continues on

In this day and age, it is considered a real milestone if one works at the same job for more than 20 years.

This year one woman will celebrate having been on the job for 70 years. No, she is not a local woman. And she doesn't have an ordinary job, but she is well paid.

Queen Elizabeth II became the Queen of England when she was only 25 and her father King George VI died. She had grown up most of her life thinking she would live it out within a stone's throw of the crown but never actually wearing it.

Then her uncle David, who was known briefly as King Edward VII, abdicated the throne leaving her father to lead the country.

Of course, British monarchs are more figureheads than rulers in modern times. But, it doesn't seem that anyone told young Elizabeth that for the woman took the work like a fish to water and has been working at it ever since.

Now, I am not here to say she has been a saint or that everything that has happened in her family or country has been perfect during her reign. I am here to say that even from all of the way over here across an ocean it is impossible not to pause and admire the seriousness with which she has attacked her profession.

More than 20 years past the point when most people would consider retirement and after suffering some serious family drama, she still is there working to represent her country and be a solid reliable source in international relations.

During her reign, our country, a mere child when compared to hers in a historical sense, has seen 14 presidents. Only Queen Victoria knew more American presidents and her number of such acquaintances was 18.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.