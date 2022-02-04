Good Morning: Thanks for the memories Landon

The winter storm that dumped ice and then snow on the North Texas and Southern Oklahoma area this week is being called Landon by the Weather Channel.

Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster in 17 counties and I really feel for those whose property was destroyed and their lives disrupted by the storm. While Grayson County was included in the declaration, no information about wide spread damage has been reported by the county yet.

All I could think when I woke early Thursday morning was how utterly relieved I was to still have power. Later in the morning, the relief was tripled when I realized I still had water too.

What a difference a year can make, right? Before last year, I would have been all kinds of impatient because I couldn't get out of my house or driveway.

Today, I am on bended knees thankful for power and water — two things I pay for monthly have rarely had reason to believe they wouldn't be there when I needed them.

I am also thankful for those who knew about the people whose power didn't stay on and worked to get it back for them as quickly as possible.

And I am thankful for the people who have to go to work when the rest of us get to stay snug in our warm homes. But mostly, things like Landon make me realize just how very much my simple life gives to me. I know there are homeless people in our neighborhoods dealing with this weather. And that breaks my heart.

I am inspired by the people I know who are out there trying to help. When I go to bed tonight, I will be thankful for those helpers as I am thankful for the power, water and misery that so many of us were spared this time around.