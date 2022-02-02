Good Morning: Valentines isn't just a romantic holiday

Happy February.

As we all sit waiting on the winter storm to blow through, I am reminded that this is the month of love. Sure a lot is made of the romantic part of Feb. 14, but I contend the day is about way more than that.

It is a time to show our love and appreciation to the people in our world that make everyday worth living whether that be a romantic partner, a family member, a friend or our co workers.

Also, the big red and pink decorations for the day allow us to offer up some cheer after stripping away all of the finery from Christmas and New Years. I think Valentines Day should remind us all that no one gets through this life all on their own and certainly no one succeeds on their own.

It should be a time to reflect on the love for us and the love we owe to others because of the choice to love us even when we are not very lovable.

That doesn't mean we need to go into another gift buying frenzy reminiscent of Christmas. A simple card can convey affection for the people in our lives whether it is delivered across miles via the postman or handed out at our dinner or breakfast table.

It is just another opportunity to stop and show gratitude for the most important things in life which really aren't things at all, but the people we share it with.

Happy hunting for the right Valentine for the people you love year round.