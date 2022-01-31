Good Morning: Looking forward to the Super Bowl

Usually by this time of the year, I am done following professional football. Let's face it. It has been a long time my favorite team — the Dallas Cowboys till by last breath — has still been playing this far into the season.

But the playoff games this year have been so exciting that I watched Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs just to see if things would go down to the wire again, and I was not disappointed.

The game left with me a a new no. 2 team. For years I followed the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots with Dallas being my true love and the Patriots being the team I rooted for once Dallas was done for the year.

Now, I will be rooting for Cincinnati after Dallas.

I was so excited for them when they secured their spot in the Super Bowl for the first time in 30 years on Sunday night. I will admit freely to being a Jenny-come-lately to the Bengals fan club and give major respect to those who have supported them for decades without a shot at the big game at the end of the year.

After all, we all know how long it has been since the Cowboys have punched their ticket to the biggest game of the year, but my hope springs eternal every fall anyway.

I don't have any idea who is going to win the big game in February but I hope it takes its cue from the playoff games this year and comes down to those last few minutes of the game with everything on the line.

That is football worth watching and might make it so the commercials aren't the only thing to talk about the next day.