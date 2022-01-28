Good Morning: Watch that Groundhog

Friday morning as I watched a national news broadcast, I once again relished that I live in North Texas and not New England where forecasters have announced the region is getting ready for another winter storm.

Some cities along the east coast could see record snowfalls with blizzard conditions. Just the thought of that is enough to send me back under my electric blanket.

While they are getting all of that snow, we are going to be getting warm sunny, but windy days with highs in the 60s.

Now if it were up to me, that is the weather pattern we would keep until about June with just enough rainy nights thrown in to break the drought. But it is not up to me, so come the middle of next week, we are going to see our temperatures drop again and precipitation return to the area.

All of that will be happening after Groundhog Day on Wednesday.

I am not a superstitious person. So, I don't actually believe a rodent can predict the weather. However, with everything else that has gone on in the last two years, I don't even want that fury little fellow tempting fate with a prediction of more winter.

This year, I think they should leave the poor little thing in his nice comfy hole and just skip the whole procedure.