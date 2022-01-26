Good Morning: Political season in full swing

Even though it doesn't seem possible to me, the local primary season is in full swing here in North Texas.

In the past week, I have been gathering up campaign finance reports and will be completing stories on them soon. Also, each local candidate has been sent questions to answer on their views and goals if they win their offices.

All of the election information will be available at http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com and a lot of general election information is available on the Grayson County Elections Department's website at https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/elec.home.

There are a number of races that will be decided during the primary so it is important that people get out and vote.

It would be so wonderful to see this be one of the biggest turnouts for a primary election since locals will be voting for important offices like the county judge, judge of a county court-at-law and a couple of commissioner's spots.

No matter the candidate, it will be important to get out and hear them speak locally and read their websites and social media pages to see what they have to say for themselves.

It is also important to talk to your inner circle to learn their thoughts on the candidates rather than being swayed by posts on social media.

Remember to always check for the source of information. If you wouldn't use that source to buy something critical to your life, you probably shouldn't allow it to sway you in voting either.

Voting is a right that so many people have fought and died for over the years and it is an act of civic duty that we should also take seriously enough to make informed choices.

Early voting doesn't start till the middle of February so we all have plenty of time to get to know the local candidates. I know they are all just chomping at the bit to tell you why they are they are the perfect person for the office they seek, so give them a chance.