Good Morning: Ready to rumble

Over the weekend, wrestling fans across the world will settle in for what has become one of my favorite each year in the world of sports entertainment. The WWE will once again hold one of its trademark events when it hosts the annual Royal Rumble.

While I know some people balk at the idea of professional wrestling, I've always found myself drawn in by the spectacle of it all, and the rumble is no exception. There is a reason why it has become of the top four, and arguably second biggest, show of the year for the promotion.

The match itself started in 1988 as as an experiment using modified version of the battle royal. That match usually involves a large numbers of participants start the match in the ring at the same time. From there, wrestlers are eliminated over time, typically by being tossed over the top rope and having both feet touch the ground.

Instead, the rumble starts with just two people in the ring. Every 90 seconds or so, an additional competitor will be added to the match until all entrants, typically 30, have made their way to the ring. The prize for winning the match typically is a title shot, often at Wrestlemania, the promotion's biggest show of the year.

For me, part of the appeal of the show is the surprise factor of the matches. You never know quite who will come out, or what order, which leaves people speculating. The show has seen more than it's fair share of surprise entrants, celebrity appearances, returning stars and debuting talent.

My friends and I typically make a game out of the match, with each of us drawing numbers for who would represent us and who we would be cheering for. Bragging rights are on the line, so the stakes are high. Last year, I pulled number one and 27, meaning I had an exceptionally poor pick and one of the best. However, my luck seemed to reverse itself as the first person in the match ultimately won it all.

So far this year, 22 of the participants in the men's match and 21 in the women's match have been revealed, leaving many question marks as to who could come out when the timer reaches zero. This year is already shaping up to be interesting as the men's division will be feature actor and stuntman Johnny Knoxville in the men's match in an obvious plug for his upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, the women's match will feature a first for the company. It has been announced that Mickie James will be featured in the match. What makes this notable is that James works in another promotion, and currently serves as it's women's champion. Traditionally, WWE has been relatively insular, rarely mentioning outside promotions, wrestlers or the like outside the company. Featuring James, who previously worked with the WWE, in the match could be a shattering of the proverbial "forbidden door" that has always cut the WWE off from the greater wrestling world.