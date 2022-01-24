Good Morning: Exciting football games make the playoffs worth watching

I don't know about others, but I am a little bit bummed that the professional football season is about to be over in a few weeks.

Normally, once the Dallas has made its exit from the season, I don't really care what happens. In fact, if I am completely honest, I only watch about half the games that Dallas plays each year. I generally just turn them on while I do other things in the house and therefore only watch about half of those games.

Let's just say, I am not an ardent fan, just a follower.

But this season, it seems to me, a lot more games are going down to the wire with some really interesting things happening in the last few minutes of the game, and to me, that makes it worth watching. I don't like to watch a game where one team is winning by so many points that that one knows at the end of the first quarter who is going to win absent an absolute miracle.

And it seemed to me that a lot of professional football games seemed to be going that direction over the past several years. Again, I will have to have to say a lot of the few that I watch.

I was disappointed when Dallas got knocked out of the playoffs, but I thought the ending of that game was a thrill ride. I believe if fighting for it till the bitter end when it comes to football and I think Dallas did. But, so did the other team and when that happens, that is football worth watching on television.

There is absolutely no telling what will happen between now and the big game at the end of the year, but these last few games have got me marking my calendar to make sure I get a chance to catch the action while it happens rather than watching the clips on the sports shows afterwards.