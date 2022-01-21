Good Morning: Mental health service, our county jail

Herald Democrat

As of December of 2021, of the more than 400 individuals being housed at the Grayson County Jail, five inmates are awaiting beds at state hospitals. Of the more than 300 intakes the jail sees, more than one third of those are referred to local mental health service groups for mental health treatment and wellness.

And, there is more data that area residents may care about.

In August of 2021, Grayson County was re-certified by the Health Resources and Service Administration as a health professional shortage area as it pertains to mental health services.

In a three-part series, the Herald Democrat will present information about the mental health challenges faced by those at the local county jail.

This week, the first part will include the story of the family of an inmate who has been deemed incompetent to stand trial for a violent crime. From the discovery of the mental illness to challenges since being arrested for a crime in Grayson County, the family talks about the process in seeking help.

In part two of the series, representatives of the jail have given information related to jail statistics, how mental health fits in with current plans to potentially expand the jail and what

But there is more.

There are still unanswered questions and help needed in the community. In the third part of the series, local advocates and health and mental health services professionals will provide information about what they think will be needed to help address the many issues surrounding mental health, crime and crime prevention and rehabilitation.

For more information about local mental health services, visit http://www.texomacc.org and to learn more about local mental health advocacy, visit http://www.texomabhlt.org.