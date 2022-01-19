Good Morning: Winter is a great time for puzzles

Just listening to this week's weather forecast makes me want to run for my heated covers. It does not sound like a week when most of us are going to want to be outside. After well more than two years of social distancing, however, some of us might be running out of things to do to entertain ourselves inside.

I think I have watched everything available to stream on any network at this point. While some folks have turned to bread making, knitting, quilting, and other such pursuits, I really don't show any talents in those areas.

I have taken up what was once considered a recreation for the very young or very bored: jigsaw puzzles.

A recent survey found on the internet and done by Ravensburn said that 48 percent of those surveyed enjoy doing an adult jigsaw puzzle. An adult jigsaw puzzle means it has 500 pieces or more.

People are so enthralled by the puzzles that they can now be done both by hand and by computer. They even have 3-D puzzles now for everything from and apple (the first one I ever worked) to massive cathedrals. If one wants to spend enough, one can even reproduce Hogwarts and other fictional places in puzzle form.

An article I read on the website Jig Things, said that some puzzles even appreciate in value. The article said that the puzzles must not be put together permanently, though or they lose their value.

That article also said that experts not only sort the pieces by the frame or straight edge pieces, but also by color before they start putting them together. I am not expert, but it is one more thing to do inside on a cold winter's day.