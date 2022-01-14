Good Morning: Weather to affect south, others this weekend

There is a chance the Texoma region could see some white stuff fall out of the sky this weekend. For those like me, that doesn't fill you with the warm glow that many commercials would have us believe it should.

After last winter's debacle, the idea of wintery precipitation fills me with fear and dread. Luckily, here it is supposed to be short lived and light.

However, neighbors to the east might not get so lucky. They are looking at the potential for an awful ice storm. As anyone who lives in the south knows, ice storms can be much worse than snow because of the damage that heavy frozen water does to trees and power lines.

So, this weekend while we are all dealing with unseasonably cold temperatures and wind chills, the far east could be dealing with worries of the lights stay on and continued heat.

I don't understand how we can do the incredibly advanced things we do with cell phones and computers, but we can't figure out a way to keep the power on in a season that literally comes every year?

Thankfully, forecasters are not yet predicting ice for this area, but experts are just making predictions.

Stay dry and as warm as possible this weekend. Warmer days are headed back this way early next week.