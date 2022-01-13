Good Morning: A few good reads for the winter months

I love to give and receive books. So this year, I gave myself a few for Christmas and I thought I would share something about each of them.

First, I gave myself the new Kay Scarpetta novel, by Patricia Cornwell called "Autopsy." For those who don't know, when I say that I love to read, I actually mean I love to listen to books in audio format. I spend long hours most days looking at works on either paper or a screen so when I want to really enjoy something, I like to plug in my earphones and let a talented reader take me away while I wash dishes or fold clothes or just relax on the couch.

"Autopsy" is a return to the beginning for the world famous forensic pathologist that Cornwell created and for her fans. I think that was exactly what the series needed. This book is full of the technical expertise for which Cornwell is known and is a tight little mystery that kept me guessing to the end.

I also bought myself the latest Janet Evanovich book., "Game On" which is the 28th book in her Stephanie Plum series. Stephanie Plum is a bounty hunter based in New Jersey with a mad capped gang of misfits as colleagues and family. The entire series is on my phone because when the world is too much, I go and let Evanovich lighten my mood with the hilarious hijinks that Plum, her prey, and friends get up to. They are always laugh out loud funny. They are not, however, prim and proper so if a blue joke here or there or a little foul language offends you, you might not want to hang with the bounty hunters from the Plum Bail Bonds group.

The last two books, I bought but have not listened to yet. The first is the 29th book in James Patterson's Alex Cross series called "Fear No Evil." Alex Cross is one of my absolute most favorite fictional characters and I can't wait to find out what he gets up to in this newest adventure.

Then there is "22 Seconds" which I have pre ordered, but have not received yet because it is not out until May. It is book No. 22 in the Women's Murder Club series by Patterson. What can I say, I love a good series. If it is one featuring highly successful women capturing bad guys, I am there for all of it.