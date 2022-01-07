Good Morning: Missing convention season

It would be an understatement to say the last two years have been a time of change for many people across the globe. I've written multiple times that how the ongoing pandemic, has changed many things about everyday life, perhaps permanently.

I am not sure when of if some aspects of life will return to the way they were prior to the pandemic, but the topic has been on my mind. In recent days as I've thought about one of the things I miss the most: the human interaction.

Those who know me personally would know that I am not the most social person in the world, and some of the necessary changes perfectly fit my introvert nature. Yet, at the end of the day, I miss some of the larger events that I attended back then.

Specifically, I miss being able to attend conventions on a variety of things ranging from sci-fi to video and board games to any number of geek fandoms. Prior to 2020, I would regularly schedule my vacation time around the convention season in order to attend or, in some cases, volunteer at them.

The larger conventions could see tens of thousands of people gathering for a weekend, but that wouldn't happen today given the current state of the world. Still, I miss being able to attend them.

I am not sure exactly what aspect of these events I miss the most. They offered a bit of an escape from the daily grind and allowed me to just indulge in my geeky interests before returning to work and normal life. They also allowed me the chance to meet people with similar interests.

I think perhaps what I miss the most is the opportunity to see old friends. Many of my college friends would use conventions as an excuse to get together and meet up a few times each year. Each of us has gone off into other things since college, so it's never easy to get everyone in the same room together.

However, conventions gave us a reason. Without them, there hasn't been that easy reason for everyone to be in the same place at the same time.

Perhaps at the end of the day that is what I am really missing most. Hopefully 2022 will be different than last year.