GOOD MORNING: Stories coming this year

Well, it is a new year.

With each year, many people think of this time of year as being new, but truly, the planning for the new year starts well before the year starts. The same applies at the Herald Democrat.

Plans for 2022 stories have been months in the making, and our first series will be published this month.

A few of the most common themes this year will be mental health, growth and development and equity. While these themes can seem very generic, they each can have an impact in all industries and in each area of life.

In 2021, we had stories that focused on these topics as it related to the workforce, business and local government. This year, we will present findings related jail and education systems as well as socioeconomic groups.

More:GOOD MORNING: Journalism that makes me proud

You will find these things on top of the everyday stories and topics our readers and subscribers are used to seeing us report about on a daily basis.

Each day, we strive to provide accurate, interesting, valuable, hyperlocal information to our subscribers.

The staff would like to thank our loyal subscribers for sticking with us and supporting local journalism. In 2021, we began making certain content as "For Subscribers." These stories — our exclusive reporting not available through other news sources — were labeled “For Subscribers” on HeraldDemocrat.com.

More:Good Morning: Things I can't wait to cover in 2022

You will see this again this year. To have access to all Herald Democrat content, please consider subscribing.

More:Good Morning: A look at 2022, from a reporter's point of view

Options include a digital-only subscription that provides access to all of our sites and digital products, five-day print subscriptions and Sunday-only print subscriptions.

All print subscriptions come with full digital access.

More:GOOD MORNING: Journalism that makes me proud