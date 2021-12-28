Good Morning: Things I can't wait to cover in 2022

Is there anything more exciting to a reporter than a brand new blank calendar just waiting to be filled with interviews and meetings? For me, the answer to that question is there are few things that exciting, and that is one reason I love the new year.

Though every day on this job is unpredictable, there are some things that I know I will be writing about this year.

1. Petition for removal

Probably the first one that comes to mind is the petition that has been filed to remove a sitting elected official from office. This is something I have never witnessed done here in Grayson County in all of the many years I have covered county government, elections and courts.

I am literally hanging on the edge of my seat to see what happens next.

Readers may remember that earlier in December, John Palmer filed a petition to have Grayson County Judge Bill Magers removed from office citing Section 87.013 of the Local Government Code.

2. Conversations surrounding expanding the county jail

Another thing I know I will be writing about in the coming year is the expansion of the county jail.

I have been writing about the expansion of that jail since I first became a reporter decades ago and, with the local population growth, I am not surprised to be writing about it once again.

The county is in a very preliminary phase right now with the Brinkley, Sargent, Wiginton Architects. That firm is expected to provide the county with three options for expanding the jail onto the parking lot the county bought last year.

4. Election 2021

And of course there are always elections and budgets to look forward to covering. The primaries in March will decide most of the local races, but not the one to fill the vacancy that will be left on the Grayson County court-at-law 2 bench since incumbent Carol Siebman didn't file for re-election.

5. Returning to normal

And lastly, I am looking forward to the week when not a single story I write mentions COVID-19 in any way at all. I don't know if we will actually make it to that goal this year as the variants keep appearing, but a gal can dream can't she?