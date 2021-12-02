WILDER'S WHOLE WORLD: My teenage paper route

By Dwayne Wilder

Special to the Herald Democrat

I can’t believe I haven’t written about this yet! It was my life for five years during my teenage time. It was the 1970s, to boot! I’m talking about my paper route.

Some of you young readers may not understand ‘paper route’ except in the context of recent history. Your father or grandfather might mention having a ‘paper route’ as a kid. Yes, the newspaper was delivered by young boys (and some girls) when it was an afternoon affair. When it turned to a morning paper, there were fewer and fewer young people doing the route, but it was still part of our lives.

My paper route wasn’t really ‘mine,’ rather I helped an adult a couple of times per week every week for five years. It’s easy to remember because I only missed five times. (Dad, who drove me and helped out, only missed one time!) I had the pleasure of helping two men over those five years: C.C. Sprowl and Grady Tyler. We delivered “The Dallas Times Herald” in Sherman. I helped on the busiest days: Wednesday (afternoon) and Sunday morning.

NOTE: the Dallas Times Herald was in competition with the Dallas Morning News for decades in the metroplex. The News finally won out in the early 1990s when the Herald folded. It was a great paper!

My Dad worked with CC’s son and when he needed a helper, I fit the bill being 12 years old and needing a part time job. Dad would drop me off at his house on Wednesdays on his way back to work after lunch and CC would bring me home after we were done. BUT Sundays were a different animal. It was a morning newspaper that day. We had to get up at 1:30 a.m. -2 a.m., get ready and go because the ‘papers’ would be there by 2:30 a.m. according to the schedule.

Then, the fun began. We had to roll the papers; and put rubber bands on. We had to stack the ones going to the stores and businesses (newspaper machines out front). I don’t remember exactly, but I think there was about 1,000 subscribers at the height of my time on the route. We had to be out and going by 4 a.m. I usually didn’t get home until 6:30 a.m. or 7 a.m. (Dad went home after helping us ‘roll’ and load the papers; getting some much-needed sleep so as to preach that morning each Sunday.)

CC Sprowl had owned and operated “Sprowl’s Grocery Store” before retiring and taking on a paper route during his elderly years. He was a great guy! I loved his sense of humor; and at 4 a.m. this is something you needed. He was a dedicated man and a hard worker; he expected the same from others around him. I hope I lived up to his expectations. We listened to WBAP-AM and talked the entire time. It is some of the best memories of my youth, by far!

Occasionally, we would stop at Sambo’s on US 75 (Now Texoma Parkway) and CC would get coffee and buy me a hot chocolate with whipped cream, something I never got anywhere else growing up. What a memory! I was crushed when he retired again about three years in; CC died in 1980 and I will never forget him.

Grady Tyler was a quieter version of CC, but just as dedicated and hard working. He came that first Sunday dressed in his signature cover-all and never dressed any other way; summer or winter. I absolutely loved getting to know such a great guy over the weeks. Eventually, I got a job at the grocery store and went to just Sunday mornings with Grady. I quit when I left for Texas Tech in the summer of 1978; the end of an era, for sure; at least for me…

These two men formed quite the role model for someone growing up in the 1970s in Sherman, Texas. Their personalities, their work ethic, their demeanor; just greatness. I still think of them often these 50 years later. I wish I had known them in other capacities; I wish I had spent other times with them, but I am so glad I got to spend those early morning hours with them, with those newspapers on a new day with the sun coming up, thus offering a new day to us all.

Sometimes, I’ll catch a whiff of newspaper ink—the old style – from the printing press; from a paper that has been newly printed. It will take me back to those days. Your hands would be covered with it after rolling a couple hundred newspapers. I guess that’s where it got in my blood and why I found Journalism later in life as what I was meant to do.

Writing for a newspaper is special, but holding that paper in your ink-stained hands in the early morning hours as one learns of the day’s events is priceless; and I got to do it for five glorious years in those (g)olden days…

Dwayne Wilder is a Sherman native who currently lives in Denison. Wilder’s Whole World is his commentary about life in Texoma and the world. Wilder can be reached at cmandad17@gmail.com. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group.