Good Morning: Friendsgiving

For many, the holidays are that special time of the year when we are thankful for the people who are most important in our lives. This often includes family, however, a more recent trend has expanded this to include close friends.

Over the past weekend, I celebrated this time of year with several friends in what many have come to describe as Friendsgiving. The term, which was formally added to Merriam-Webster last year as a gathering of friends for a large meal between friends around the Thanksgiving holiday. Formality can vary.

The dictionary states that the term started appearing some time around 2007 and has grown in use since that time.

I first heard about Friendsgiving becoming a phenomenon while I was attending college in Denton. Many of the students were unable to travel home for the holiday, so one of the clubs that I belonged to held a dinner that weekend, complete with many of the Thanksgiving staples.

Since then, I've been able to attend one myself in 2019. It was a year when I was unable to travel home for the holidays. Instead of spending the time alone, I elected to spend it with a group of friends, friends of friends, and some family of friends over a warm meal on what was otherwise a cool day.

In a way, it was the best way for me to keep up the Thanksgiving tradition when I would otherwise be alone for the day. Rather than dwelling on being alone, I got to share a couple laughs and food with friends, which isn't a bad way to spend the day.

In an era of continued uncertainty with the pandemic still looming, and travel still an issue for some, I can see modern traditions like this growing in traction as an alternative. If I can't spend the holidays with my family, I would like to spend the time with other people who still have an impact on my life.