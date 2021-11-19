Good Morning: Sharing the things that we love

One of the best things about loving and enjoying something — be it our tastes in food, a good book, or movies and television — is the ability to share it with those around us. Over the last few weeks, I've been able to do that in my own geeky sort of way.

For those who have not read my previous Good Mornings, I have had the great luck and fortune to make several good friends over the past 18 months during the pandemic as something of a support group. During that time, we would share movie recommendations and really expanded each others' horizons through films the others had not seen.

More recently, I've been able to expand this to include television shows. Through that I've been able to get a better feel for my friends' tastes but also was able to share some of the television series that I grew up on.

In the most recent case, it was Star Trek.

I've said before that I am an unrepentant geek at heart, and my choice of tv shows lives up to that title. Since I was young, I've always been something of a trekkie with a particular taste for The Next Generation in the late 80s and early 90s.

More recently, I've been suggesting that we give episodes of the series a try. Rather than start from the very beginning, which to many proved to be a rocky start, I've been suggesting choice episodes as examples of the series that can be taken in by themselves without needing context from other episodes.

So far, it seems like I may have made a couple people new fans of the series. We've talked over the episodes, and talk about some of references that they may have picked up through the osmosis of pop culture. Now, they know where it began.

In one case, introducing a friend to the series gave them the motivation to start another series in the franchise that they'd always heard about but never had the time to try.

It is these kinds of things to make me genuinely happy. By sharing the things that we love with people, I think we ultimately are better able to understand each other, and that isn't something exclusive to geeky circles.